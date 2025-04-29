Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Short Interest Down 54.3% in April

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Track Group Stock Down 32.8 %

Shares of TRCK stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.87. Track Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Get Track Group alerts:

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Track Group had a negative net margin of 13.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.