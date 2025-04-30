Wick Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wick Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $304.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

