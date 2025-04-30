Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Reduced by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $475.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.81. The company has a market cap of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.