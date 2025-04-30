Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $389,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,255,000 after buying an additional 105,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after buying an additional 384,205 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after buying an additional 474,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Nucor by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,758,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,282,000 after purchasing an additional 358,721 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $118.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.32. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $176.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

