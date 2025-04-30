492 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 578,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in M&T Bank by 80.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
M&T Bank Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $169.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $139.78 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average is $190.60.
M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
M&T Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.24.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
