Unisphere Establishment Acquires 1,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $164.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $133.21 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.83.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

