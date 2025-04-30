Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $509.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.