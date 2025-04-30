Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Royal Gold by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royal Gold by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.61 and a 52-week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

