Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

