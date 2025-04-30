Parvin Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,325 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 1.0% of Parvin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.