Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $89,082.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,199.77. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,514.63. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

