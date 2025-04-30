1,960 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Parvin Asset Management LLC

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.15.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

