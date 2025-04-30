Parvin Asset Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 4.0 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

