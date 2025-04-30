IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,369 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $377,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,259,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after buying an additional 74,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $412,258,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 809,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,810,000 after acquiring an additional 191,385 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $436.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.56.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

