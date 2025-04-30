The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.