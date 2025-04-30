Headland Capital LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Headland Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000. Prologis makes up 1.5% of Headland Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, April 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.74.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

