Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $9.82 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

