Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,408,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,472,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,094,000 after purchasing an additional 313,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.90 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

