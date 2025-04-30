Waterford Advisors LLC Has $22.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waterford Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,271,000 after purchasing an additional 168,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $350,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $264.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

