Utah Retirement Systems Has $18.56 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chubb were worth $18,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $284.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.05 and a 200 day moving average of $281.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $244.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.86.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

