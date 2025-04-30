Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 969.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after buying an additional 350,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $191.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $898.87 billion, a PE ratio of 155.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

