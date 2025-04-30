Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Dover’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.33.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. Dover has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,068,000 after acquiring an additional 74,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,010,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,530,000 after buying an additional 524,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,726,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,896,000 after buying an additional 245,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

