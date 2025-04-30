Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 143.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Entergy Stock Down 1.8 %

ETR stock opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

