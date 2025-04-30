WealthCollab LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. WealthCollab LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

