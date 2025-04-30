One68 Global Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $968,022.24. This represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGS. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 0.81. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.24.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

