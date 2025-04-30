Comerica Bank Buys 3,866 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $52,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after buying an additional 86,329 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,397,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $254.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

