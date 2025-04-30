Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Boosted by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.