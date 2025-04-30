Comerica Bank Purchases 49,242 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,876,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $179,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 427,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 405,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 251,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,282,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 827,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

