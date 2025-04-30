421 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $2,351,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,636.06. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,209.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,029 shares in the company, valued at $26,183,401.02. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

