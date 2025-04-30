Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2,276.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 397,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $90,720,000 after acquiring an additional 381,089 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 82,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after buying an additional 920,414 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $214.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.86.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

