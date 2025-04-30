Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $14.29 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,000. Walt Disney comprises about 9.6% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $164.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.