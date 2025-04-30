Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,948 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

