MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $170.86 on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $116.89 and a one year high of $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.78.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

