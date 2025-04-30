GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.900-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.