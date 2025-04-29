Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Tesla by 36,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

TSLA stock opened at $285.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $919.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

