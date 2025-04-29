Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.