Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 3,863 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.68.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $81.55.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

