PDT Partners LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 211,934 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,923.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $372,751. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average of $92.72. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

TransUnion announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.