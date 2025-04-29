SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

