Owen LaRue LLC Sells 100 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Owen LaRue LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

