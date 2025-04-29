Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of HHH stock opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
