Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

