Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,371,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,000. UroGen Pharma accounts for about 0.6% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UroGen Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,266,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2,968.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 393,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 381,145 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 219,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 751.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 175,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,719.24. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ URGN opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $454.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

View Our Latest Report on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.