Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Long Island Wealth Management Inc.

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

