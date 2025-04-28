C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) versus Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Head to Head Review

Profitability
This table compares C3is and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|C3is
|5.74%
|19.35%
|11.24%
|Castor Maritime
|95.54%
|13.09%
|10.70%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares C3is and Castor Maritime”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|C3is
|$42.30 million
|0.06
|$9.29 million
|($35.21)
|-0.11
|Castor Maritime
|$76.44 million
|0.28
|$38.64 million
|$3.35
|0.67
Risk & Volatility
C3is has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Castor Maritime beats C3is on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About C3is
C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
