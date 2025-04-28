Bellwether Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $357.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

