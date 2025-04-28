Piper Sandler Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $132.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.90. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $165.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $23,305,636.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,590,061.20. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,213,131 shares of company stock worth $300,179,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.