Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Announces Earnings Results

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp stock remained flat at $16.75 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.