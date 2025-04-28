Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Announces Earnings Results

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Shares of Sturgis Bancorp stock remained flat at $16.75 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.19.
