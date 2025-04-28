Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Price Target to $41.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

Shares of OBK stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $31.53. 87,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

