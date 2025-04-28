Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.19. 367,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $98.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $152,953,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $52,094,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 15,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after acquiring an additional 458,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

